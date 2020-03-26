COVID-19: One more tests positive in Jammu and Kashmir, toll rises to 14 in UT

The number of deadly coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir increased to 14 after another patient in hilly Rajouri district tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday evening.

“Another positive case reported just now; patient from Rajouri district of Jammu province. History of close contact with (now deceased) positive case (sic),” J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

With fresh positive case from Rajouri, the total number of cases across Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has mounted to 14 with one recovery and one death.

Earlier in the day, two children aged seven years and eight months respectively tested positive for COVID-19 in Srinagar. Both are the grandchildren of Srinagar lady, who had arrived Kashmir from Saudi Arabia recently, and was tested positive earlier this week.

In the morning Jammu and Kashmir reported its first death due to COVID-19 as a 65-year-old man breathed his last at a hospital in Srinagar. The deceased, a resident of uptown Hyderpora, Srinagar, had returned from New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu recently taking part in a Tablighi Jamaat’ congregation attended by people from Indonesia and Malaysia.