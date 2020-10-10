Covid-19 patient jumps to death from hospital building in Madhya Pradesh

Covid patient jumps to death from hospital roof in MP

PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Oct 10 2020, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 16:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay

A 46-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly jumped to death from the second floor of a government-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, an official said on Saturday.

This is a second such incident reported from Netaji Subhash Chandra Medical College and Hospital since last month.

The patient jumped off the second floor of the hospital's super-speciality wing on Friday and succumbed to his injuries within hours at night, the hospital's dean Dr P K Kasar told PTI.

The man hailed from the adjoining Katni district, and was admitted to the hospital for Covid-19 treatment, he said, adding that the patient also suffered some psychological ailment.

The patient was examined by a psychiatrist two days ago upon his admission and was also given treatment for it, Kasar said.

In a similar incident on September 4, a 64-year-old man undergoing treatment for coronavirus committed suicide by jumping from the second floor of the hospital.

Prior to this, the staff of the super-speciality wing of the hospital had prevented two infected patients from taking the extreme step. 

