Covid-19 patient jumps to death in UP's TMU hospital

Covid-19 patient jumps to death, third such incident at TMU hospital in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Sep 06 2020, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 13:40 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: AFP

A police head constable, who had tested Covid-19 positive, allegedly jumped to death from the fifth floor of the TMU hospital in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

This is the third such incident in which a coronavirus patient has jumped to death at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU) hospital, they said.

Last month, two Covid-19 patients -- a 28-year-old woman and a bank manager -- allegedly died by suicide at the hospital, the officials said.

Moradabad SSP Prabhakar Choudhury said he has ordered a magisterial inquiry into all the three incidents of suicides in the hospital.

According to police sources, head constable Diwakar Sharma was admitted to TMU hospital on Saturday after he was found Covid-19 positive.

Sources said the policeman was allegedly trying to escape from the hospital but the medical staff stopped him. Later, he allegedly jumped from a window of the medical facility and died on the spot, they said.

The senior superintendent of police said the constable was disturbed due to his family circumstances and got fed up after finding that he is Covid-19 positive.

The mental condition of a Covid-19 patient should also be examined during treatment, the SSP added. 

