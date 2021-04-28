Covid-19 patients hit by oxygen, Remdesivir crunch in UP, government threatens action against private hospitals

Uttar Pradesh continues to witness a shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir despite the contrary claims of the state government. 265 people died from coronavirus infection in the state in the past 24 hours while the number of fresh cases stood at 29,884 during the same period.

Several private hospitals across the state have complained of oxygen shortage and at least a dozen patients have died due to the alleged shortage of oxygen in Agra.

A private hospital in Lucknow sent an SOS to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other officials informing them it was about to exhaust its stock of oxygen. ''Our vehicle has been in the queue for oxygen for eight hours....the driver and the ward boy were assaulted twice there,'' a hospital official said on Tuesday night.

In Noida, a woman, who requested the health officials for two vials of Remdesivir, said that the latter threatened to send her to jail if she continued to demand the medicine. In a video, which went viral on social media, the woman can be seen touching the feet of the official.

However, the state government has claimed that there is no shortage of oxygen and said that it would take action against the private hospitals if they are found to be refusing admission to the patients despite having oxygen stock.