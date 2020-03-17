COVID-19: PM Modi rules out curtailing Budget Session

COVID-19: PM Modi rules out curtailing ongoing Budget Session

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 17 2020, 13:36pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 13:53pm ist
Representative image. (Getty images)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ruled out curtailing the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Modi, addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting here, scoffed at suggestions made by some lawmakers for early adjournment of the Session. He asked party lawmakers to join the awareness campaign to control the spread of COVID-19 and make their respective constituents aware of the measures taken by the government in this regard.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Members cutting across party lines had suggested early adjournment of the Budget Session of Parliament which had reconvened for the second part on March 2.

The Budget Session concludes on April 3.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Narendra Modi
budget session
Parliament
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 