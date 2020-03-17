COVID-19: PM Modi rules out curtailing ongoing Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ruled out curtailing the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

PM Modi, addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting here, scoffed at suggestions made by some lawmakers for early adjournment of the Session. He asked party lawmakers to join the awareness campaign to control the spread of COVID-19 and make their respective constituents aware of the measures taken by the government in this regard.

Members cutting across party lines had suggested early adjournment of the Budget Session of Parliament which had reconvened for the second part on March 2.

The Budget Session concludes on April 3.