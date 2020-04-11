COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise in J&K, tally at 224

Jammu and Kashmir recorded another major jump in COVID-19 cases on Saturday after 17 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 224, including four deaths.

“17 new cases reported in J&K. 5 from Jammu division and 12 from Kashmir. Total positive cases now 224. Detailed bulletin follows (sic)," J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

One among the 17 patients includes a lady from Akhnoor district of Jammu region, who gave birth to a baby on Friday, the report said. This is the J&K’s first case of a COVID-19 positive patient giving birth which has led to panic in the entire UT.

The sample of the baby has been taken and the results are awaited. “Both the woman and her baby are healthy but the test returning positive for the coronavirus has created panic,” a senior official said.

From 52 reported cases on March 31, J&K reached a cumulative tally of 106 cases on April 5. Till date, the officially confirmed tally stands at 224 - 44 in Jammu and 180 in Kashmir. Four people have died due to the deadly infection in the J&K while six others - three each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions have recovered.

In Srinagar city, authorities have declared 14 areas, wherefrom most of the positive cases are reported, as red zones and all entry/exit points have been sealed.

As the number of positive cases keeps on soaring, advisor to Lieutenant Governor and overall Incharge of Coronavirus Control Efforts (CCE) in Kashmir, Baseer Khan directed deputy commissioners to enforce 24x7 strict lock-down in their respective districts.

An official spokesman said he issued these directions while chairing a high-level meeting to review the arrangements and preparedness to combat the epidemic in the valley. The advisor has directed DCs to plug all loopholes immediately and take strict action against people who try to break the lockdown.

He asked DCs to involve religious heads so that they can advise their followers against holding any congregations and spread awareness about observing social distancing norms to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.