Covid-19 positive cases in Kumbh Mela put Akhadas in damage-control mode

The footfall in this year’s Kumbh Mela and the lack of adherence to Covid-19 norms have further raised concern regarding India's Covid-19 situation. With the country grappling a new wave of infections, thousands of people have been flocking to the holy gathering that has been cut short to a month’s time. The worrying part is many of the attendees have tested positive for the virus.

In the wake of several sadhus at the Kumbh Mela testing Covid-19 positive, some of the akhadas have already taken steps to control the situation.

On Thursday, the Head of the Maha Nirvani Akhara, Swami Kapil Dev, who had attended the Mela in Haridwar, passed away while battling Covid-19. On the very next day, various Akhadas decided to take ‘precautionary steps’ upon realising the danger Covid-19 poses.

Attendees have been subject to nationwide criticism for flouting preventive norms such as wearing face masks – and doing so brazenly. Police have fined 2,641 people for not using face covers and 2,342 for not maintaining social distancing.

In order to limit the ongoing chaos, The Niranjani Akhada announced an end to its participation in the festival and Taponidhi Shri Anand Panchayati Akhada reportedly announced ‘symbolic participation’ at the next royal bath (Shahi Snan) on April 27.

They will participate “with a minimum possible number of sadhus” and have requested their followers to leave the Mela and quarantine themselves in Ashrams.

However, this is not the unanimous view all Akhadas hold. With the Niranjani Akhada announcing the ‘end of Kumbh’ for them, they have angered other Akhadas who have demanded an apology.