COVID-19 positive doctor, elderly man with coronavirus symptoms die in UP's Moradabad

The head of a government health centre in the district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, and a 72-year-old man suspected to have contracted coronavirus have died here, officials said on Monday.
Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
Both of them were at a quarantine centre in the TMU Hospital in the district and died on Sunday night, the officials said.
According to the incharge of the quarantine centre, Virendra Singh, the 35-year-old doctor was involved in treatment of COVID-19 patients and later contracted the infection.
He was the head of Tajpur health centre and was admitted to TMU Hospital on April 13, Singh said.
Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths
He said the other man was admitted to the hospital with chest-related problems on April 17.
Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Milind Garg said the test report of the septuagenarian is still awaited.
'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'
In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court
COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few