COVID-19 positive doctor, elderly man with coronavirus symptoms die in UP's Moradabad

The head of a government health centre in the district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, and a 72-year-old man suspected to have contracted coronavirus have died here, officials said on Monday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Both of them were at a quarantine centre in the TMU Hospital in the district and died on Sunday night, the officials said.

According to the incharge of the quarantine centre, Virendra Singh, the 35-year-old doctor was involved in treatment of COVID-19 patients and later contracted the infection.

He was the head of Tajpur health centre and was admitted to TMU Hospital on April 13, Singh said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

He said the other man was admitted to the hospital with chest-related problems on April 17.

Moradabad Chief Medical Officer Milind Garg said the test report of the septuagenarian is still awaited.