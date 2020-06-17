COVID-19 positive man dies in Jammu and Kashmir; death toll reaches 64

COVID-19 positive man dies in J&K; toll reaches 64

A 65-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir died at a hospital here on Wednesday, taking the number of fatalities due to the disease in the Union territory to 64, officials said.

The man from Feripora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir, died of cardiopulmonary arrest at 4:15 am at SKIMS Hospital Soura, they said.

The officials said the patient was admitted to the hospital on Monday with complaints of fever and shortness of breath and was diagnosed with acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder.

The patient was on non-invasive ventilation and his son who was attending him had given negative consent for intubation, they added.

