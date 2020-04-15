COVID-19: Priyanka, Akhilesh slam Centre, UP govt over Bandra railway station incident

The BJP and the opposition parties were engaged in a verbal duel over thronging of Bandra railway station by hundreds of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and some other states with both blaming each other for the crisis.

While the opposition Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders accused the centre and the UP government of 'ignoring' the plight of the migrant workers, the BJP slammed them for indulging in politics in times of a national crisis.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the decision over the lockdown should have been taken keeping in mind the problems being faced by the migrant workers.

''Why is that every time the labourers have to bear the brunt of crisis? Why are they always left at the mercy of the God? They are running out of rations, they are feeling unsafe and want to go to their villages,'' Priyanka said in a post on her Twitter handle.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that the government could bring the rich from abroad by air but could not arrange a train to bring home the poor labourers.

UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh shot back asking Akhilesh not to ''speak like an illiterate''. ''Don't talk like an illiterate....the UP government has appointed nodal officers to resolve the problems being faced by the migrant workers,'' he said.

UP minister Brijesh Pathak blamed the Maharashtra government for the incident.

Hundreds of migrant workers had thronged the Bandra railway station on Tuesday following rumours that special trains had been arranged to take them home.