Covid-19: Punjab bans public gatherings, tightens restrictions on marriage functions

The Punjab government issued revised guidelines on Monday, completely disallowing public gatherings and restricting social gatherings to five attendees and marriages and other functions to 30 instead of the current 50.

It asked police to register FIRs against those violating the curb on public gatherings.

A detailed notification issued by the government said joint teams of police and civil administration should strictly enforce the restrictions on social gatherings (restricted to 5 under Section 144 imposed in all districts) as well as weddings and social functions.

The management of marriage halls, hotels and commercial spaces will be held responsible in case the guidelines are violated and they could face suspension of their licences. They will have to certify that adequate arrangements for ventilation of indoor spaces have been made, the notification added.

Wearing of masks has been made compulsory in workplaces/offices/closed places.

The new guidelines also direct strict enforcement of the health department advisory on air conditioning and ventilation/air circulation.

According to the state health department, the novel coronavirus tally had risen to 7,821 and the death toll to 199 by Sunday.