Covid-19: Punjab government orders closure of shops by 5 pm

In a bid to tackle the coronavirus spread, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm and extended the night curfew by two hours.

"All shops will remain open till 5 pm," said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar addressing mediapersons after a cabinet meeting here on Monday.

He said the night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm in the state. Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily.