Covid-19: Punjab govt orders closure of shops by 5 pm

Covid-19: Punjab government orders closure of shops by 5 pm

The state government has also extended the night curfew by two hours from 6 pm to 5 am

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Apr 26 2021, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 20:44 ist
Nearly deserted market during a night curfew in Amritsar. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a bid to tackle the coronavirus spread, the Punjab government has ordered the closure of shops by 5 pm and extended the night curfew by two hours.

"All shops will remain open till 5 pm," said Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar addressing mediapersons after a cabinet meeting here on Monday.

Also Read | Punjab government imposes ban on sand mining at night

He said the night curfew will now be imposed from 6 pm in the state. Presently, the curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am daily.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
COVID-19
Coronavirus
night curfew

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

 