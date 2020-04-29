COVID-19: Quotations invited for supply of PPE kits to overcome 'acute shortage' in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) has invited quotations for supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to overcome “acute shortage” in various coronavirus-hit areas.

It has asked the prospective bidders to respond only if they are in a position to execute the supplies of minimum 10,000 PPE kits by May 1.

The department has sought online quotations from the manufacturers and authorised dealers for supply of the PPE kits, including personal protective coverall (garments) along with shoe covers, N-95 masks, goggles, face shields and nitrile gloves.

It said no advance payment would be made at all.

“Payment shall be released after receipt and verification of the supplies by the constituted board. Non conviction certification, quality certification, catalog and GST registration shall be uploaded with the quotation,” JKMSCL, a public sector unit of the Jammu and Kashmir government, said in its tender which was floated online on Monday.

Various government-run hospitals have been raising the demand for immediate supply of adequate PPE kits for the protection of the medical and non-medical staff as COVID-19 cases continue its upward trend in the Union Territory.

Eight persons -- seven in Kashmir and one in Udhampur district of Jammu -- died due to the disease, while over 550 others were tested positive.