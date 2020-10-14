Covid-19: Railways issues guidelines for passengers

With India Railways announcing special trains to meet the festival season rush, Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday issued guidelines for travellers for their safe journey due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The RPF asked all the passengers to wear masks properly during the journey and at station premises without fail. It also asked passengers to maintain social distancing, and not to come at the station or board a train if tested Covid-19 positive.

Even passengers, who have given samples for testing of Covid-19 and waiting result, should not come to railway area or station or boarding a train, railways said in a statement.

Passengers should not board the trains after having been denied to undertake travel by the health check-up team at the railway station.

Spitting or wilful ejection of body fluid/waste in the public area, activities which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions or affect public health and safety in railway stations and trains, are banned.

If passengers failed to follow these guidelines, such persons will be punished with imprisonment and/or fine under section 145, 153, and 154 of Railway Act 1989, the railways said.