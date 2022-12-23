Covid-19 resurgence worries tourism stakeholders in Kashmir

Just as Kashmir's tourism industry was coming back on track after several years, the resurgence of Covid-19 has worried stakeholders.

Official figures show that Kashmir saw a record 2.6 million tourists with May seeing the highest tourist footfall of 3.75 lakh. With Christmas and New Year around the corner, the tourist rush to Kashmir has peaked again.

The tourism department’s assistant director for publicity Zeeshan Khan said 5,000-6,000 tourists are arriving daily. “There is so much tourist rush to Kashmir at the moment. However, owing to reports of Covid resurgence in some parts of the world, we will have to observe the situation for the next few days. If nothing happens, then we are completely booked,” he said.

Also read | PM reviews Covid situation; cautions against complacency, directs officials to strengthen surveillance measures

On Thursday while chairing a high-level meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

Against the backdrop of rising coronavirus cases in China and some other parts of the world, the government decided to subject two per cent of international passengers to random Covid testing starting from Saturday.

A hotelier at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir said they have full bookings for the New Year. “We expect that same rush of tourists will continue after the New Year. However, reports of the Covid-19 resurgence in China are not a welcome sign. Keeping the past experience in mind, we are keeping a close eye on the situation and will do bookings accordingly,” he told DH.

In 2020 and 2021 Covid-19 hit the tourism sector in Kashmir badly. However, starting last November through 2022, there were long queues of tourists at the Srinagar airport, overcrowded eateries, families waiting for their turn at the shikara boarding points of Dal Lake, couples posing in traditional attire in Mughal gardens and bustling markets in the city.

Tourism stakeholders in Kashmir attribute the tourism boom to effective Covid management, aggressive campaigning across India, and support from the country’s tour and travel agencies. However, now they are worried again that Covid-19 may play a spoilsport in their booming business in 2023.