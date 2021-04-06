AIIMS to lose down walk-in OPD registrations from Apr 8

Covid-19 scare: AIIMS to lose down walk-in OPD registrations from April 8

This is being done to minimise the possibility of community spread of coronavirus and optimise diversion of available manpower and resources

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2021, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 23:18 ist
Credit: DH File Photo

The AIIMS has decided to temporarily lose down routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including speciality clinics and all centres, with effect from April 8 to minimise the possibility of community spread of coronavirus and optimise diversion of available manpower and resources for the treatment of affected patients.

It said OPDs/speciality clinics will continue to provide requisite services only for such patients (new and follow-up) having prior appointments.

Read | Centre asks all its employees aged 45 years and above to get Covid-19 vaccine

"In view of increased need to minimise the possibility of community spread of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and also to optimise diversion of available manpower and materials, resources for the care and treatment of suspected/confirmed patients of Covid-19 disease, it has been decided to temporarily lose down routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including speciality clinics in AIIMS hospital and all centres with effect from April 8," a communique sent to all chiefs of Centres and Heads of all clinical departments said.

Respective departments may fix the limits of daily new and follow-up patients in the outpatient department (OPD) for the next four weeks, depending on the available strength of residents after contributing to the Covid-19 pool.

Departments in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) main hospital have also been requested to inform the same to faculty-in-charge and OPD services through e-mail so that computer facility can be intimated for modifications, the communique added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
AIIMS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

 