Covid-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till July 31, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the Covid-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.

"Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, made the announcement after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.