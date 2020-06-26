Schools in Delhi to remain closed till July 31: Sisodia

Covid-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till July 31, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2020, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 19:47 ist
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the Covid-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

"Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that would give schools a new and bigger role. Schools will continue to be closed in Delhi till July 31," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, made the announcement after a meeting with officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) on how to reopen schools.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Schools
Delhi
Manish Sisodia

What's Brewing

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

 