Covid-19 second wave: J&K orders closure of colleges, universities till May 15

Amid a steep rise in Covid-29 positive cases, Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday ordered the closure of colleges and universities across the Union Territory till May 15.

Besides, authorities also ordered an extension for the closure of schools from May 15.

An order was issued by the State Executive Committee, reads: "On the basis of the Covid-19 assessment, it is hereby ordered that all universities and colleges in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus and in-person education to the students till 15.05.2021."

However, the order says that colleges and universities shall remain open for the courses or programs that require the physical presence of students on account of laboratory, research, thesis work and internship.

“Colleges will move to online mode and the schools across J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus and in-person education to the students till 15.05.2021,” the order reads.

The ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings and functions shall be 20 in case of funerals and 50 for all kinds of gatherings at indoor venues and 100 for all kinds of gatherings at outdoor venues, the government order said.

In case of public transport, the order said, “Matadors, buses, minibuses and other modes of public transport shall ply strictly as per their registered and authorized seating capacity, no standing will be allowed.”

Authorities also ordered the district superintendents of police to ensure that this is strictly complied with and punitive measures are taken under relevant provisions of the law.

The order further states that all district magistrates shall put in place an effective mechanism to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour in all crowded markets, shopping complexes and malls.