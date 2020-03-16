COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in J&K's Ganderbal

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Mar 16 2020, 20:30pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 20:30pm ist
A security guard wears a mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus, at a special ward of a hospital, in Jammu, Saturday, march 7, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The administration has imposed Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

District Magistrate Shafqat Iqbal imposed the ban on the assembly of four or more people in any public place and it will remain in place till March-end, according to an order.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 114 on Monday, with Odisha reporting its first COVID-19 patient and a new case each in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The Maharashtra government also reported four more patients of the infection, which the Union Health Ministry did not immediately add to its national count.

