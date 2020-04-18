COVID-19: Shops collecting higher prices from consumers for hand sanitisers

Despite the government fixing a price cap on hand sanitisers, shops are collecting higher prices from consumers, says a latest survey.

Among those who brought hand sanitisers, 62% paid a higher price than one fixed by the government and 37% bought unknown brands as popular brands were stocked out, says the survey conducted by LocalCirles, a community-based social media platform.

A total of 16,000 participated in the survey conducted between April 10 and 17 to find out the availability of hand sanitisers in the market and consumers' experience in buying.

Though the survey revealed that there was 15% improvement in the availability of hand sanitisers in April second week, compared to March last week, 35% consumers were still unable to find them.

To make available hand sanitisers to all and prevent the escalation of prices, the government included it in the essential commodities list and fixed Rs 100 for 200 ml.

After the Government request, many liquor manufacturers and beauty product manufacturers started making quality hand sanitisers but found it tough to make it available to the consumers due to logistical constraints, said the survey.

The consumers have also reported that many retailers are not giving proper bills for the sanitisers of unknown brands even on request.

With COVID-19, the world and India is facing an unprecedented crisis which has impacted every section of the society. Hand sanitisers have become one of the most critical products in this crisis but it has been difficult for consumers to find them on the shelves of retail stores and on ecommerce sites, says the survey.