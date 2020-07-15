Covid-19 situation in Delhi better than in June: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Covid-19 situation in the national capital is better than in June, but the war against the disease has not been won yet.

Addressing an online media briefing, he said, "The Covid-19 situation in Delhi is under control but we do not have to be complacent. We will continue our preparations."

He said his government's first principle of combating the disease is that the Covid-19 fight cannot be won alone, that is why, the AAP dispensation sought cooperation from everyone, be it the Centre, hotels and other organisations.

He also said that the coronavirus situation in Delhi is better as compared to June.

There are 18,600 active cases of coronavirus in Delhi, Kejriwal said, adding that only 4,000 beds have so far been occupied.

The Delhi government has also been conducting 20,000-23,000 Covid-19 tests every day, the CM added.