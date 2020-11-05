Delhi Covid cases rising due to pollution: Kejriwal

Covid-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution: Arvind Kejriwal

He appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Nov 05 2020, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 13:56 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Covid-19 situation is deteriorating in the city due to rising air pollution and appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said he along with his cabinet ministers will perform 'Lakshmi Puja' at 7.39 pm and urged Delhiites to join them from their homes by watching it on television.

The Chief Minister said that at present, Delhi has been facing two issues -- the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising air pollution -- adding that the AAP government is making all efforts to deal with the situation.

"The Covid-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution," he said while appealing to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

"If we burst firecrackers on this Diwali, we are playing with the lives of our children and families...," he added. 

