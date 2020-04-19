COVID-19 spreading fast in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal decides not to provide lockdown relaxation

With Covid-19 "spreading fast" and the number of cases increasing in the national capital, the Delhi government on Sunday said that it will not be providing any relaxation of lockdown "as of now".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement came as the Centre had allowed states to provide relaxations from lockdown norms from April 20 after assessing the situation. The Delhi government will review the situation after a week to decide on whether to provide any relaxation.

"In the last few days, there has been an increase in the number of cases... All those cases which tested positive on Saturday where asymptomatic and no one knows who all they came in contact and spread the virus... The Covid-19 is spreading in the capital but the situation is under control and there is no need to panic... After assessing the prevailing situation in Delhi, we have decided not to permit any relaxation of the lockdown, as of now," Kejriwal said in a video address.

Highlighting the challenges that Delhi faces, he said that it has 2% of the country's population but accounts for 12% of the Covid-19 cases.

"Delhi, being the national capital, is fighting the toughest battle against Covid-19. Majority of people who flew down from abroad landed in Delhi. Then we had the Tablighi Jamaat episode. The question before was to whether to relax the lockdown. I know people are facing hardship. I myself want to provide some relaxation. It is easy to do so but if the situation worsens, then I cannot forgive myself," he said.

While extending the lockdown till May 3, the Centre had allowed states to open up certain economic activities but with restrictions and left it to states to decide on how to go about it. They also allowed states to impose stricter provisions than those prescribed in the central guidelines.

Kejriwal said all the 11 districts in the capital are hotspots and the number of containment zones in the capital is increasing day by day. He said the government has now increased testing of people.

Referring to testings done on Saturday, he said all those who tested positive did not show any symptoms of Covid-19 and were in touch with several people.

"We spoke to one of those tested positive. What he told us is that he was involved in food distribution in a government food distribution centre. This is disturbing news. Many people who have good immunity may not show symptoms. We don't know how many people have got in contact with him. So we have decided to do rapid test on all those who came to that centre," he said.

Delhi government has also decided to do rapid test on all officials and volunteers involved in food distribution in its centres.