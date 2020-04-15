COVID-19: Strict lockdown to continue in Kashmir beyond April 20

COVID-19: Strict lockdown in Kashmir beyond April 20

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 15 2020, 13:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 13:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

With Kashmir emerging as hotspot of COVID-19 cases, authorities have decided to continue strict lockdown in the entire valley beyond April 20.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his TV address, said that some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots.

However, Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner, Pandurang K Pole, said as all districts of the Valley had more than one COVID-19 hotspot, a bar on public movement will continue.

A senior health official said that the J&K government was preparing a micro-planning document to effectively contain COVID-19 in places where there were clusters. “Although many parts of the Valley had relatively lesser number of cases, the clusters have the potential to spread further. The government has been completely sealing areas which are reporting more than two cases in the neighbourhood,” he said.

He added that the situation would be watched for two weeks and stricter curbs will be implemented in “red zones”, whereas “green zones”, those which are not reporting cases, will see some respite thereafter.

Srinagar has 73 COVID-19 positive cases, Bandipora 53, Baramulla 40, Kupwara 23, Shopian 14, Budgam 11, Ganderbal and Kulgam five each, Pulwama three and Anantnag one.

In Srinagar, which has seen the highest number of positive cases, COVID-19 containment zones have been sealed to ensure strict adherence to the SOP the government has notified for the purpose, an official spokesperson said.

He said while all entry-exit points of all areas declared as containment zones have been sealed, at least half of these points in each one of these areas have been sealed with removable barriers.

“Hundreds of officials have been deputed in these areas and concerned officers and departments made responsible for relevant facilities and requirements,” the spokesperson added.

