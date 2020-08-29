Covid-19 strikes one-third of Uttar Pradesh cabinet as state's tally surges

Around one-third of Uttar Pradesh's cabinet have so far tested positive for novel coronavirus even as Covid 19 cases in the state surged to over two lakh.

UP minister for industrial development Satish Mahana tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. He, incidentally, was the 14th minister to have been struck by Covid-19. UP cabinet currently has 46 ministers.

Senior BJP leader and state minister Siddharth Nath Singh had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

Other ministers who had tested positive for the virus include Bhupendra Chaudhary, Atul Garg, Udai Bhan Singh, Jai Pratap Singh, Brajesh Pathak, Rajendra Pratap Singh, Mahendra Singh, Dharam Singh Saini, Raghuraj Shakya and Upendra Tewari.

Minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun had died of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has surged to over two lakh. The total count stood at 2.10 lakh on Friday, according to official sources. Over five thousand new cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The number of deaths from Covid 19 stood at 3,400 on Friday, sources said.

The state capital of Lucknow continued to be the worst affected district in the state with over seven hundred new cases being reported, sources said.

The UP government has ordered for complete lockdown on the weekends to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases. Testing has also been ramped up in the state.