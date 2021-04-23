Covid-19 surge: J&K sees 450% rise in hospital admissions in April

Amid a steep rise in Covid-19 cases, hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir have seen a 450 per cent increase in patient admissions in the first three weeks of this month.

While 192 patients were admitted across hospitals of J&K on March 31, three weeks later, the number rose to 877 - a massive 450 per cent increase. Of the 16094 active positive cases, 5.5 per cent were admitted across hospitals of the UT.

In Kashmir, tertiary-care SKIMS hospital in Srinagar has its admissions increased from 42 at the end of the March to 171 on April 22. The hospital has closed down admission of non-emergency cases. At Chest Diseases Hospital in Srinagar, the admissions have increased from 45 to 84 with the medical facility running out of ICU beds fast.

With the new wave of Covid-19 hitting the country severely in April, J&K has also seen an expeditious doubling time of new cases. From over 500 cases in the first week of April, the cases doubled to over 1,000 in the second week and now over 2200 in the beginning of the fourth week.

As per official figures, the highest single-day spike of cases in J&K was reported on Wednesday when 2,203 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said the government was in the process of taking all possible measures to increase oxygen beds in J&K.

“We will have an increased capacity of high-flow oxygen in all districts in April itself,” he said and added J&K had increased its testing capacity and 8.3 lakh people had been tested in this month.