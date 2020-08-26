Covid-19 testing to be doubled, says Arvind Kejriwal as cases rise in Delhi

Covid-19 testing to be doubled in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 26 2020, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 14:45 ist

Covid-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week as there has been a marginal increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said that at present, 20,000 tests are being conducted per day in the city. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had called a high-level meeting to discuss the rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi.

The chief minister said that the government has issued directions for stringent enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines, adding that everyone should wear a face mask and maintain social distancing at public places.

He said that after August 17, there has been a marginal increase in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

In the last 24 hours, 1,693 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Delhi, he said, adding that the government has a total of 14,130 Covid-19 beds and of those, 10,448 are vacant.

"Only 3,700 Covid-19 beds have so far been occupied by coronavirus patients and of these, 2,900 are occupied by Delhiites and 800 by those from other states," Kejriwal said.

He asserted that no death of any Covid-19 patient, who is under home isolation, has been reported in Delhi since July 14. 

Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
AAP

