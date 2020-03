Three more persons were tested positive for deadly coronavirus in Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh on Tuesday.

Rigzin Sampheal spokesperson of Union Territory of Ladakh UT confirmed that three more cases have been tested positive, taking the toll to six.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

He said that among three new cases, two are from Leh while as one is from Kargil district.

The UT administration has imposed section 144 in Kargil as a precautionary measure.