COVID-19: Three new cases detected in J&K; tally reaches 41

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu division on Monday morning, taking the total toll to 41 in the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT).

Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal said, three new positive cases were reported from Jammu division today.

In a tweet, he said, "No new cases in Kashmir Division, in Jammu Division 3 new positive cases. Total for J&K now 41."

Over the past few days, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases and two deaths have also been reported from Kashmir division alone.

On Sunday morning, a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient from Baramulla died at a Srinagar hospital after being tested positive for the virus a few days back.

Earlier on March 26, Kashmir reported first death due to the COVID-19 after a 65-year-old patient from uptown Hyderpora died after contracting the virus.