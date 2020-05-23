COVID-19 toll in Rajasthan rises to 155, cases 6,542

COVID-19 toll in Rajasthan rises to 155, cases 6,542

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • May 23 2020, 14:16 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 14:17 ist

The novel coronavirus toll in Rajasthan rose to 155 on Saturday with one more death in Jaipur and Kota each, while 48 new cases took the number of infections to 6,542, an official said.

There are 2,695 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 3,692 patients have recovered so far, the government official said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Out of the 48 new COVID-19 cases, 17 were from Nagaur, 10 from Kota, six from Jhunjhunu and five from Jaipur districts.

Four people were afflicted with the disease in Jhalawar, two in Dholpur and one each in Banswara, Bhilwara, Bharatpur and Ajmer districts. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

COVID-19 could resonate poll discourse in Bihar, MP

COVID-19 could resonate poll discourse in Bihar, MP

‘Bhakts’ and their reality

‘Bhakts’ and their reality

Pak must pull back from dam decision

Pak must pull back from dam decision

CQ, HCQ can't fight COVID-19, but kill patients: Study

CQ, HCQ can't fight COVID-19, but kill patients: Study

 