Covid-19: Top BJP leader holds brainstorming sessions with UP ministers, office bearers

In an apparent bid to assess the possible negative fallout of the alleged Covid 'mismanagement' in Uttar Pradesh, a top BJP leader on Tuesday held brainstorming sessions with around a dozen state ministers and a host of senior state party leaders here.

BJP national organisation secretary B L Santosh, who arrived here on a two-day visit on Monday, met several ministers, including the two deputy chief ministers - Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, besides senior leaders of the saffron party from different regions in the state.

According to the sources in the BJP, Santosh tried to get feedback from the ministers and other leaders on reports of a possible negative fallout of the way the state government tackled the second wave of Covid-19.

Sources said that the national party leader also sought to know from the minister about the 'mood' of the people in general as well as the reasons behind the dismal performance of the saffron party in the recently-concluded panchayat polls in the state.

"The discussions ranged from Covid management impact and poor performance in the panchayat polls to resentment among a number of party legislators over the style of functioning of the state government," said a senior UP BJP leader preferring anonymity.

Sources said that Santosh stressed the need to reach out to the people, especially in the rural areas, and provide all possible relief and assistance to those affected by Covid.

"Not much time is left for the next assembly polls...we must reach out to the people and assure them that we are with them in this hour of difficulty," said the leader.

The confabulations came less than a week after RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's visit to the state capital. Hosabale, during his stay here, discussed the Covid situation in the state and the help provided by the Sangh to the people during the pandemic.

He had also interacted with the doctors, who were associated with the RSS, and discussed the Covid situation.