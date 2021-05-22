Covid-19 turns Kashmir’s lavish weddings to an austere affair

The ongoing Covid-19 clampdown has severely affected all spheres of life in Kashmir, and weddings are no exception. What is usually celebrated with a lavish function is now being conducted as an austere ceremony.

The peak wedding season in Kashmir usually starts in late April. However, this year's fasting month of Ramazan started from April 13 and ended on May 13. Hundreds of families in Srinagar had planned weddings after Eid, but the Covid lockdown has reduced marriage functions to a simple and close family affair.

As per guidelines issued by the J&K administration, only 25 guests are allowed to attend any marriage function in Srinagar. On an average, 400-500 guests are usually invited to a middle-class Kashmiri wedding that lasts for three days. A variety of dishes called ‘wazwan’, mostly non-vegetarian, are cooked for the guests. However, due to the prevailing situation, the big and ostentatious weddings have been replaced by simple gatherings of close relatives and some neighbors.

“We have a large family but to choose only 25 guests is a huge issue. Whom to invite and whom to leave is a tough ask,” Hilal Ahmad, whose son is getting married this Sunday, told DH.

He said they even had to leave close relatives out of the guest list, which was an embarrassing situation. “Not inviting your nephews and nieces to a marriage function, not only in Kashmir but anywhere, is unheard of. But the situation has forced people to do so as everybody is concerned about safety,” Ahmad added.

Last year, several families postponed weddings hoping for respite in the Covid-19 situation this year. Marriage dates are finalized in Kashmir usually four to six months prior.

“As the situation had improved during winter, we finalized the marriage date of my daughter for May-end. We had postponed the marriage last year too, but now we have no other option but to go for an austere function,” said Muneera, whose daughter is getting married next week.

She said their plan to cook over 600 kg of meat and chicken for the wedding feast was reduced to 40 kg as the wedding was reduced to a few guests.

Many families that had reserved hotels and planned wedding receptions at marriage halls have also cancelled the bookings.

The cancellation of wedding functions has dealt a serious blow to the livelihood of people associated with the trade. From tent owners to ‘wazas’ (cooks) and mutton sellers to dry fruit and bakery shops, the clampdown couldn't have come at a worse time.

“This is the third season where mass cancellation of bookings happened. Earlier, in August 2019, we faced the same situation after J&K’s special status was revoked; and last year, the Covid restrictions gave another blow to our business. We were expecting good business this season, but it seems our miseries have no end,” Shahid, a tent owner, said.

He said more than a dozen employees are without work. “Initially, I was paying them some money from my savings. But now I am myself out of money,” Shahid added.