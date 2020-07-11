Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says special vigilance needed in Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, Mathura

UP CM Yogi calls for special vigilance in 3 districts

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 11 2020, 18:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 02:20 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said special vigilance has to be maintained in the districts of Kanpur Nagar, Jhansi, and Mathura in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He directed that a special secretary-rank officer, an officer of the Health Department, and a senior officer of the Medical Education department be tasked with preparing a strategy to control the spread of the infection.

The Chief Minister was chairing a meeting with senior officials of the state government at his residence.

To curb the spread of the infection, proper screening facilities should be ensured for train and flight passengers, he said.

The chief minister directed that the testing capacity in the state be increased. He said 30,000 tests should be conducted per day using RTPCR. Along with that, 15,000 to 20,000 antigen tests and 2,000 tests through TrueNAT machines should be conducted every day, Adityanath said.

He stressed on making cleanliness a part of life, saying many diseases can be prevented by doing this.

The UP chief minister said every village panchayat in the state should prepare pits to make manure using solid wastes. "This will ensure cleanliness in the village, and also make organic manure available to the farmers," he said in a statement issued here.

On the locust menace, Adityanath said it should be ensured that farmers do not face any losses.

