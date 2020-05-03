Arrange ventilators in 20 districts: UP CM to officials

COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi asks officials to arrange ventilators in 20 districts  

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 03 2020, 03:20 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 03:20 ist
Coronavirus positive children and those above 60 years should be treated in L2 or L3 COVID-19 hospitals, the chief minister instructed. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to make arrangements for ventilators in 20 districts of the state which do not have them in the next three days.

He said training of doctors and paramedics should be continued along with private doctors and Ayush practitioners so that their services could be availed in COVID-19 hospitals as per the requirement, according to Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Coronavirus positive children and those above 60 years should be treated in L2 or L3 COVID-19 hospitals, the chief minister instructed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
ventilators

What's Brewing

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Satyajit Ray: A modern man in the black and white age

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Migrant workers from Maha test COVID-19 positive in UP

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

Trump hopes COVID-19 deaths will be below 100,000

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

COVID-19: Cancer patients may face high risk of death

 