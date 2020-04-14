COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh records biggest one day spike, death toll mounts to nine

Uttar Pradesh recorded its biggest one day spike in COVID 19 cases on Tuesday taking its tally to 657 even as four more persons died from the virus infection in the state in the past 24-hours.

According to the official sources here, 107 new cases of COVID 19 were reported from different parts in the state. The highest number of cases were reported from Agra.

A government spokesman said that so far 49 patients had recovered fully and discharged from the hospitals.

He attributed the spike in the cases to more number of testing in the state. Over 2600 samples were tested on Monday, he added.

Four persons died from COVID 19 in different parts in the state in the past 24-hours taking the total number of deaths in the state to nine.

The spokesman said that so far 13287 samples had been tested of which 12642 turned out to be negative. The Coronavirus infection has now spread in 43 of 75 districts in the state.

He said that the state government would strictly enforce the extended lockdown from Wednesday.