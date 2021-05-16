Covid-19 vaccination drive loses momentum in Jammu and Kashmir

Amid a spike in Covid deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, the vaccination drive has slowed down in the union territory (UT) with only two immunization centres functional in Srinagar.

After May 7, the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered daily in the UT has come down drastically, apparently due to a shortage of vaccines. Reportedly on May 7, a total of 56714 people got vaccinated, 40223 were administered the vaccine on May 8 and only 10269 on May 10.

Similarly, on May 10 and May 11, 28595 and 26221 people got vaccinated respectively but thereafter, the process slowed down and on May 12 with only 10524 people vaccinated while mere 4942 got their jabs on 13 May, 15395 on May 14 and 15201 on May 15.

However, the shortage is more severe in Kashmir valley than Jammu region. Official data reveals only 607 persons were vaccinated across Kashmir on Saturday and not a single person could get a jab in seven out of 10 districts of the Valley.

Sources said the majority of the vaccination centres in Srinagar district are lying closed for the last several days and presently only two centres are functional.

A senior health official said, the government has ordered 1.24 crore vaccines, but so far a mere 1.5 lakh doses have arrived creating a huge shortage. “Even those who have taken the first dose of vaccine around two months before are waiting to get the second jab,” he said.

“Inadequate amount of doses were given to us and hence the vaccination has been slowed down,” he added.

State Immunization Officer, Dr. Shahid Hussain admitted the shortage of Covishield, saying that the vaccine will be available shortly. “We have taken the issue with the serum Institute as well and vaccines will be available shortly,” he claimed.

So far, 1335758 persons have been vaccinated in different health institutions of the Kashmir region. Of this, 1027897 are citizens above 45 years, 238883 are frontline workers and 68978 are healthcare workers.

It is pertinent to mention that the J&K administration has repeatedly claimed that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the UT.