COVID-19: Weddings, engagements being postponed in Jammu and Kashmir

Hundreds of weddings and engagement ceremonies in Kashmir scheduled at this time of year have been postponed or held in a “modified form” due to the lockdown announced last month to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

While some families have indefinitely postponed the weddings, others have opted to cancel only the grand function but not the essential rituals. A couple performed their nikah (A Muslim marriage) last week in a low-key affair with only four persons accompanying the bridegroom.

The nikah sermon was read by a molvi (Islamic preacher) at the bride’s place, in a room that had only five people sitting while maintaining social distance. Now the bride is at her husband’s home but no party has been held yet.

“The performance of the marriage is more important than inviting guests,” the groom told DH. “We have planned to throw the feast when the situation becomes normal. That will happen, for sure.”

According to the groom, the marriage had to be postponed last September due to the security lockdown imposed in the wake of abrogation of Article 370. “April is not the marriage season in Kashmir but the date was decided to keep in view the uncertainties of the summer, which have been a regular feature in the past decade,” he added.

Last year thousands of marriages in Kashmir were performed with no barats, mega feasts and other rituals after a security and communication clampdown was imposed in August. This resulted in business in Kashmir's traditional wedding season taking a massive hit as thousands of couples opted for simpler ceremonies instead of lavish ones.

However, this time, there are families who have altogether cancelled everything from the nikah ceremony to the bar at (the actual day when the bride is taken home by the groom). A Srinagar family shared that the match for their daughter was found in January and the wedding was scheduled in the last week of March.

Just a week before the wedding, the coronavirus panic spread in the valley. The family instantly cancelled it, even though all arrangements were ready.

Even finding a match is getting difficult in the circumstances, said Bashir Ahmad, a 60-year-old matchmaker. The prospects of more weddings being agreed to due to his efforts have also faded.

“I can’t go anywhere, can’t visit anyone. Nor can the families who wish to see their children married come to me. I don’t think anything is possible until normalcy returns,” he said.