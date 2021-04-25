Covid-19 weekend curfew shuts Jammu and Kashmir

Amid a steep rise in Covid-19 cases, authorities on Sunday imposed a strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 2,030 Covid-19 positive cases and 15 fatalities on Saturday while the state saw 1,937 positive cases and 19 deaths on Friday. Over the past week, the UT has reported over 13,200 positive cases and 75 Covid-19 related deaths.

The restrictions that came into force on 8 PM on Saturday will remain till 6 AM on Monday across the Union Territory (UT), officials said. A large contingent of police and paramilitary forces were deployed across Srinagar city and other districts to impose strict restrictions.

Eyewitnesses said barricades had also been erected on entry and exit points of Srinagar city and other major towns of the Kashmir valley.

The famous Sunday flea market in Srinagar also remained closed while only emergency services were allowed to function normally.

Earlier, on April 8, the administration had ordered the imposition of a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts, which was later extended to municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

In Kashmir valley, authorities have declared 140 areas, where a huge number of Covid-19 cases have been reported, as containment zones. An area is declared as containment or micro containment zone after it records infection cases in clusters, and to prevent the spread of the virus, the entry and exit points of these areas are sealed.

In containment zones, no inward or outward movement of any person from/to the said area is allowed. In case the spread of clusters goes beyond 300 metres, a committee headed by the concerned Tehsildar decides the boundary of the containment zone.