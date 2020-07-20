Covid-19 will not be controlled by 'jugaad': Mayawati

Covid-19 will not be controlled by 'jugaad': Mayawati to Uttar Pradesh government

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 20 2020, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 16:12 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati. Credit: DH File Photo

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the virus has assumed a "horrible shape" in the state and it was a matter of serious concern.

The pandemic, she said, will be controlled by making proper arrangements and not by 'jugaad'.

"The way in which Covid-19 pandemic is assuming a horrible shape in UP -- the most populous state in the country, which is poor and backward -- is a matter of serious concern," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 49,247 on Sunday, with the highest single-day jump of 2,211 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 1,146 after 38 fatalities were reported in the state, according to a statement.

