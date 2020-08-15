'Will not open Delhi schools until fully convinced'

Covid-19: Will not open Delhi schools until fully convinced, says Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2020, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 13:54 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a gathering on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, at Delhi secretariat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is "fully convinced" about the improved Covid-19 situation in the city.

Delivering his Independence Day speech at Delhi Secretariat, Kejriwal said the Covid-19 situation in the national capital is under control as compared to what it was two months back and thanked all the stakeholders, including the central government, 'corona warriors' and different organisations.

The Chief Minister said the safety and the health of school children are very important to the AAP government.

"I meet people and get messages from them asking not to open schools. I want to assure them that we care about their children as much as they do. Unless fully convinced, we are not going to open the schools," he said.

Kejriwal said Delhi "gave the model" of home isolation and plasma therapy concept to the country in the fight against the virus.

He said that efforts are being made to bring Delhi's economy back on track.

This year the city government shifted its Independence Day event to the Delhi Secretariat from Chhatrasal Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi
Schools
Arvind Kejriwal
COVID-19
Coronavirus
AAP government

