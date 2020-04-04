COVID-19: With three more positive cases, Jammu and Kashmir’s tally rises to 78

Three more COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday taking the total toll in the Union Territory to 78.

“#COVID19 Status Updates Three more positive cases reported today from Narsoo, Udhampur. All contacts of a positive patient from Udhampur with travel history abroad (sic)," J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Out of the 78 cases, two have died while three have recovered so far. While Kashmir division has 54 active positive cases, the number is 19 in the Jammu region.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have identified nearly 2,000 contacts of COVID-19 positive cases until now, out of which 975 have been traced and tested. Kansal reassured that all the identified contacts will be traced and tested for COVID-19. “We plan to test every single one of the 2,000 contacts that we have identified,” he added.

The government has identified 34 hotspots/red zones in Jammu and Kashmir of which 24 are in Kashmir and 10 in Jammu.