COVID-19: Women in Jammu village ensure outsiders don't enter their hamlet

A group of women from a Jammu village have taken it upon themselves to ensure that no outsider enters the hamlet to keep the residents safe from catching the deadly COVID-19.

The women of Chatta Pind, armed with sticks, guard the entry points of the village that has been blocked with barbed wire. Led by former sarpanch Gurmeet Kour, the women guard the hamlet from 9 am to 4 pm along with a few policemen at the barbed wire-blocked entry points to the locality which houses over 6,500 people.

“It is our duty to support the police and government in this war against coronavirus. So, we have taken up the role to guard our small locality and insulate it from any outside contact,” Kour was quoted by a local English daily as having said.

Kour (55) said that in this hour of crisis, it was not the duty of only the police to guard villages, locality or lanes to ensure the lockdown. “We felt it is our duty to contribute a bit by guarding our locality and relieving the police which is performing a large-scale duty at the time of the lockdown. At least, we can guard our own area,” she said.

There has been a spurt in COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir in recent days, forcing authorities to tighten the lockdown further. Hundreds of people have been arrested, while hundreds of vehicles have been seized across the union territory for violation of lockdown restrictions in the past two weeks. The number of red zones declared by the administration in the UT have also witnessed a sharp jump, taking the count to 45.

While appreciating the role of the Jammu village women in guarding their village, a senior official said that despite awareness, some people don’t take any precaution and keep roaming and this not only infects them, but in case of any contact, their family and locality as well.

“Such initiatives can prove a huge success in preventing coronavirus from spreading, if replicated in other areas,” he added.