Covid vaccination of people aged 18-45 in U'khand not starting on Saturday

Health Secretary Amit Negi said the exercise can start in the state only after a week

  • Apr 30 2021, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 21:00 ist
Uttarakhand recorded 5,654 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and 122 more fatalities due to the viral disease. Credit: AFP Photo

Inoculation of people aged 18-45 years against Covid-19 will not start in Uttarakhand from May 1, as scheduled, due to non-availability of enough vaccines.

Secretary, Health Amit Negi on Friday said the exercise can start in the state only after a week.

However, specifying a date is not possible right now, he added.

"The Centre will soon be supplying 1,22,108 Covishield and 42,370 Covaxin doses to Uttarakhand. We have also sent our demands to the vaccine-manufacturing companies. It is difficult to specify a date for beginning the exercise but it can start only after a week," Negi told reporters here.

He said there are many challenges before the government due to the surge in Covid-19 cases but the number of oxygen beds is constantly being increased to deal with the situation.

Uttarakhand recorded 5,654 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and 122 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

