Covishield stock to last 6 days for 45+ age group after Delhi received its 1.73 lakh doses: Atishi

She said the stocks of Covaxin will last for another three days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 15 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: May 15 2021, 19:04 ist
AAP MLA Atishi. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi government received over 1.73 lakh doses of Covishield on Saturday and the stocks of this vaccine will last for another six days for the 45 plus age group as well as frontline and health care workers, AAP MLA Atishi said.

There was no vaccination on Friday since it was a holiday owing to Eid, she said while issuing the vaccination bulletin.

There is no Covaxin stock available for the 18-44 years age group while the stock of Covishield will last for another eight days, she said.

Aam Aadmi Party
Atishi
Delhi
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covishield
Covaxin

