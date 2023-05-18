Cow remains found in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2023, 20:03 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 20:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Police here on Thursday found remains of a cow in northwest Delhi's Aman Vihar area and launched an investigation into the animal's slaughter.

Police collected the slaughtered cow's body parts, including its head, on a tip-off from bushes in the area.

A crime team inspected the spot and sent the remains to veterinary hospital for post mortem, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered in the matter under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, he said.

"Multiple teams have been constituted to look into the matter and efforts are being taken to nab the culprits. Further investigation is underway," he added.

India News
Delhi
Cows

