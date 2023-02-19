Haryana deaths: Accused says victims were taken to cops

Cow vigilantes handed over slain Rajasthan men to cops while they were alive, says accused

The police said they would verify the claim

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Feb 19 2023, 06:16 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 08:40 ist
Charred remains of a vehicle where bodies of two Muslim men were found, at Loharu in Bhiwani district, Haryana. Credit: PTI Photo

Rinku Saini, arrested by the Rajasthan Police in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of two men, has told investigators that they were taken to the Haryana Police by cow vigilantes, an officer said on Saturday.

The police officer said his claim would be verified.

His claim corroborates with the statement of Mohammad Jabir, a relative of the deceased, that the two were first taken to the Firozpur Jhirka police station in Haryana but police refused take their custody as their condition was serious.

Subsequently, they were taken to Loharu in the Bhiwani district.

Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on Wednesday and their bodies were found inside a burnt car in Loharu in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday morning.

The Rajasthan Police has booked five people in connection with the case and arrested one of them, Saini, Friday night.

"Saini has claimed during interrogation that Junaid and Nasir were taken to Haryana Police. The claim will be verified," Inspector General of Police of Bharatpur range Gaurav Srivastava told reporters.

Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana's Nuh district, was remanded in five-day police custody on Saturday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Haryana
India News
cow vigilantes

What's Brewing

DH Toon | India's BBC stance reminiscent of Indira's

DH Toon | India's BBC stance reminiscent of Indira's

A flowery touch to flavours

A flowery touch to flavours

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

A walk through the meadows of Kush Kalyan

Not just a storm in a teacup

Not just a storm in a teacup

Fantasy that's more real than real

Fantasy that's more real than real

Kindness is a butterfly

Kindness is a butterfly

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

Mahashivratri: Thousands of devotees flock to temples

 