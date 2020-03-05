Cows, clove, 'Ram Raj' among coronavirus 'cure' by Uttar Pradesh BJP leader

While the scientists are still battling to find a cure for the coronavirus, which has so far claimed over three thousand lives in different countries, a BJP lawmaker and some saffron leaders in Uttar Pradesh have come up with their own ways to 'cure' the disease. And their treatment methods, included cows, clove and of course, 'Ram Raj (Lord Rama's rule).

BJP legislator from Ghaziabad, Nand Kishore Gujjar said that the virus did not enter the 'goashalas' (cow shelters) and the land, where 'Ram Raj' prevailed.

''Coronavirus does not have the courage to enter this place...there are cow shelters here....the virus cannot go near the cows. Moreover, in UP we have Ram Raj and the virus will never come here,'' Gujjar was heard saying in an audio clip, that went viral on the social networking sites.

A saffron leader distributed cloves among the people in Agra, where six cases of COVID-19 have been found, and claimed that those, who ate them, would not be affected by the virus.

''These cloves have been energised by the use of mantras, they will keep the virus at bay. We will be distributing more such cloves in the days to come,'' the leader said.

In Ayodhya, a seer suggested that the coronavirus could be kept away by the smoke produced during the 'yajna' (a Hindu ritual by fire). Some seers also performed 'yajnas' in the temple town for this purpose.