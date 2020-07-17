Credible inputs suggest militants plan to target Amarnath Yatra, says Army

The army on Friday said it has ‘credible inputs’ that suggest militants plan to target the Amarnath Yatra on a stretch of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The 42-day long annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas was scheduled to begin from June 23 from traditional Pahalgam -Chandanwari track and shorter Sonamarag-Baltal route. However, it was curtailed to two-weeks this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now be commencing on July 21.

Addressing a presser in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, sector commander of 9-Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier V S Thakur said the army has received inputs that militants are planning to target the Yatra somewhere on the stretch of National Highway 44.

“This stretch is a bit sensitive. We are all prepared to foil the militant designs and to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage,” he said.

This time, the yatra will be allowed only through the shortest Baltal route and the pilgrimage will mostly be performed through choppers to avoid the road and track in view of the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, the yatra was cut short following intelligence inputs of terror threats ahead of the Centre scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2018, the pilgrimage was held for 60 days.

Brigadier Thakur said over 100 militants were still active in south Kashmir, including 25 to 30 foreigners. “There are reports of few individuals who are missing and since Pakistan continues to push militants into this side, you can add few more to the number I mentioned,” he said.