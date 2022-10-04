Crew, passengers groove to Garba tunes at Bhopal airport; video goes viral

Crew, flyers groove to Garba tunes at Bhopal airport

Video was shot when passengers were waiting to board a Bhopal-Ahmedabad flight of IndiGo, said an airport official

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Oct 04 2022, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 12:08 ist
Airport staff and passengers grooving to Garba tunes at Bhopal Airport. Credit: Twitter/@Gurjarrrrr

A video showing the employees of a private airline along with a few passengers and security personnel dancing to Garba tunes at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport circulated on social media on Tuesday.

The video was shot on Monday evening when passengers were waiting to board a Bhopal-Ahmedabad flight of IndiGo, said an airport official.

Some staff members of the airline started dancing to Garba tunes played on a mobile phone, he said. A few passengers and two women security personnel also joined them. They had time on hand as boarding had been delayed, the official added.

The dancing continued for ten minutes until the announcement of gate opening for boarding. 

Garba
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh
Viral videos
India News

