Crimea power plant hit by drone attack

Crimea power plant hit by drone attack

Moscow's forces fighting in Ukraine have in recent weeks hit the country's power supplies

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Oct 27 2022, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 14:08 ist

Authorities in Moscow-annexed Crimea said Thursday that a thermal power plant on the peninsula was targeted by an overnight drone attack, but claimed it was not badly damaged.

"Today at night there was a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack on the Balaklava thermal power station," the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. "The transformer is minimally damaged. There were no casualties," he added.

The official said there was "no threat to power supply" and that "the incident does not affect the power supply of Sevastopol and the peninsula."

He said the transformer that caught fire during the supposed attack "was under maintenance and did not work".

"Workers at the plant quickly dealt with the fire," he added.

His statement came as Ukraine presses with a counter-offensive in the south.

Moscow's forces fighting in Ukraine have in recent weeks hit the country's power supplies.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Delayed BBMP polls to bring storm...

DH Radio | Delayed BBMP polls to bring storm...

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

UK minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

UK minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

 